Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.80. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

