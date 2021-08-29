Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “
Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lakeland Financial Company Profile
Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.
Featured Story: Upside/Downside
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.