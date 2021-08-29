Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Sell

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 142.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 8.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 181,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 13.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 4.4% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 51,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 18.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

