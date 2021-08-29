Head-To-Head Analysis: Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) vs. Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Atlas alerts:

55.4% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Dorian LPG shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Dorian LPG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Atlas pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Dorian LPG pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Atlas pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas and Dorian LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 14.62% 10.28% 3.96% Dorian LPG 28.22% 8.03% 4.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas and Dorian LPG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.42 billion 2.56 $192.60 million $0.97 15.21 Dorian LPG $315.94 million 1.69 $92.57 million N/A N/A

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Dorian LPG.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atlas and Dorian LPG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 0 2 3 0 2.60 Dorian LPG 0 2 2 0 2.50

Atlas currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Dorian LPG has a consensus target price of $15.13, indicating a potential upside of 13.81%. Given Atlas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atlas is more favorable than Dorian LPG.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorian LPG has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas beats Dorian LPG on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool. The company was founded on July 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.