Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.22.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,644 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

