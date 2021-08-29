Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,646 ($21.51).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,590 ($20.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

HL opened at GBX 1,504 ($19.65) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,582.27. The stock has a market cap of £7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.06. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 62.40%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

