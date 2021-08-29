Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $101.55, but opened at $99.50. Dell Technologies shares last traded at $96.63, with a volume of 35,667 shares changing hands.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.69.
In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.00. The company has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
