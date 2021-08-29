Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $101.55, but opened at $99.50. Dell Technologies shares last traded at $96.63, with a volume of 35,667 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.69.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.00. The company has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

