Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at C$4.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$189.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.09. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$2.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

