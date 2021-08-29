Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Earns “$158.00” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)‘s stock had its “$158.00” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$159.58.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$146.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$144.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$96.42 and a 1-year high of C$152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total value of C$7,737,221.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,939,761.36. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$709,188.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,470 shares of company stock worth $17,349,227.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

