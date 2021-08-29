BRP (TSE:DOO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of BRP (TSE:DOO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$108.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DOO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on BRP in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a strong-buy rating and a C$122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on BRP to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$118.90.

DOO opened at C$108.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$61.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$119.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$101.86.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.6700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.53%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

