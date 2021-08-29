First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 1st (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

First Reserve Sustainable Growth’s (NASDAQ:FRSGU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, September 1st. First Reserve Sustainable Growth had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:FRSGU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSGU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth $10,000,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter worth $9,990,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth $8,120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth $6,235,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth $6,009,000.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

