Clover Leaf Capital Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CLOEU)

Clover Leaf Capital’s (NASDAQ:CLOEU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 30th. Clover Leaf Capital had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 20th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ CLOEU opened at $10.18 on Friday. Clover Leaf Capital has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

