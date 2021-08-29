Nordstrom, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Nordstrom in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JWN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 4.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 360,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

