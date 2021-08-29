Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:PFTAU)

Portage Fintech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PFTAU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 30th. Portage Fintech Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Portage Fintech Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

PFTAU stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

