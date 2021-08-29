Principal Edge Active Income ETF Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, August 31st (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) are going to split on Tuesday, August 31st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 31st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 31st.

YLD stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. Principal Edge Active Income ETF has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $43.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

