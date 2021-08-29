Analysts Offer Predictions for Toto Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOTDY)

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toto in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toto’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Toto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOTDY opened at $54.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.17. Toto has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $70.23.

Toto Company Profile

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath and kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sales of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and system kitchen.

