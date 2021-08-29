Short Interest in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Increases By 309.8%

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a growth of 309.8% from the July 29th total of 36,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $845,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,630,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 166,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.81.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

