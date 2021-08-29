Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 267,600 shares, an increase of 320.8% from the July 29th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,159 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 956,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,565,000 after acquiring an additional 649,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $71.78 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $49.95 and a 12 month high of $71.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

