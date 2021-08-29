Analysts Offer Predictions for Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the industrial products company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Midwest Energy Emissions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midwest Energy Emissions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS MEEC opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.71. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.94.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

