China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CIADY)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for China Mengniu Dairy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Mengniu Dairy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS CIADY opened at $59.03 on Friday. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $66.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.