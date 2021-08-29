Brokers Set Expectations for Photronics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Photronics in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $893.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.89. Photronics has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $64,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,297.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,130. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 110.3% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 182,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 95,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 91.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 193,669 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,117,000. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 37.1% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 99,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 76,952.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

