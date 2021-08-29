Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Earns $5.50 Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)‘s stock had its “$5.50” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.
Shares of OSK opened at C$3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.04. Osisko Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.67 and a twelve month high of C$4.45.
About Osisko Mining
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
