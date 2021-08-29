Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Earns $5.50 Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)‘s stock had its “$5.50” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of OSK opened at C$3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.04. Osisko Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.67 and a twelve month high of C$4.45.

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$27,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 773,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,119,938. Also, Director Jose Vizquerra bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.19 per share, with a total value of C$31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 336,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,071,875.09. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 48,182 shares of company stock valued at $140,028.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

