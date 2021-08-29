Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$11.25 at Credit Suisse Group

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group to C$11.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LUN. CIBC cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.07.

Shares of LUN opened at C$10.35 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.68 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of C$7.62 billion and a PE ratio of 9.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

In related news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,650.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

