The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$89.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$91.00 to C$89.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $7.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CSFB increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.30.

TSE:TD opened at C$83.30 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$57.44 and a twelve month high of C$89.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.09. The firm has a market cap of C$151.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total value of C$1,386,410.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares in the company, valued at C$49,262,893.68. Also, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total value of C$3,428,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,081,776. Insiders sold 220,136 shares of company stock valued at $19,225,267 over the last quarter.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

