Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) Insider Tim Livesey Purchases 1,237,905 Shares

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) insider Tim Livesey purchased 1,237,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £12,379.05 ($16,173.31).
LON ORR opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Friday. Oriole Resources PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.95 ($0.03). The company has a market capitalization of £8.28 million and a PE ratio of -8.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About Oriole Resources
Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Oriole Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriole Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.