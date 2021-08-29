Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) Insider Tim Livesey Purchases 1,237,905 Shares

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) insider Tim Livesey purchased 1,237,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £12,379.05 ($16,173.31).

LON ORR opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Friday. Oriole Resources PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.95 ($0.03). The company has a market capitalization of £8.28 million and a PE ratio of -8.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Oriole Resources alerts:

About Oriole Resources

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Oriole Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriole Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.