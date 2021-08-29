Li Auto (LI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 30th. Analysts expect Li Auto to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. On average, analysts expect Li Auto to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LI opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion and a PE ratio of -183.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. reduced their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.65.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

