Caleres (CAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Caleres to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAL opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Caleres has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $948.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $300,996.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares in the company, valued at $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,935 shares of company stock worth $1,084,705. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

