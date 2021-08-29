CrowdStrike (CRWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CrowdStrike to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $282.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.10 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $115.25 and a 1-year high of $285.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 306,334 shares of company stock valued at $77,041,763 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.63.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

