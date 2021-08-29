-$0.17 EPS Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.81). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

CRDF opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

