Research Analysts Set Expectations for Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rani Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RANI. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $29.40.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

