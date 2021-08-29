National Bank Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBB. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.55 price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.25 price target on Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sabina Gold & Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.63.

TSE SBB opened at C$1.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$542.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.67. Sabina Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.40 and a twelve month high of C$3.54.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

