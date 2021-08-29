Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for 21Vianet Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 21Vianet Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VNET. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

VNET stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 385.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth about $162,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

