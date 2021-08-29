Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Purple Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRPL. TheStreet cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

PRPL stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.30. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 280.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $4,272,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $7,264,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 456.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $1,254,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 211.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

