Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Life Storage in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.70.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $122.28 on Friday. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $68.31 and a 12 month high of $122.98. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,000. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in Life Storage by 39.1% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

