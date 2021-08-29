Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Xponential Fitness Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04.

XPOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $11.95 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

