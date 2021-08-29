KeyFi (KEYFI) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $13,906.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,964 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

