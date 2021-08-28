Comparing Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Liquidia alerts:

This table compares Liquidia and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia N/A -71.68% -51.35% Sensus Healthcare -13.60% -10.02% -7.62%

Liquidia has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Liquidia and Sensus Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sensus Healthcare 0 0 4 0 3.00

Liquidia presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 73.52%. Given Liquidia’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Liquidia is more favorable than Sensus Healthcare.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liquidia and Sensus Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia $740,000.00 189.64 -$59.76 million ($1.76) -1.53 Sensus Healthcare $9.58 million 6.33 -$6.84 million ($0.42) -8.69

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Liquidia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Liquidia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Liquidia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sculptura product, a proprietary modulated robotic brachytherapy oncology therapy system that uses patented Beam Sculpting capabilities to treat various cancers during surgery; and Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.