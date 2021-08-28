Brokerages Expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Two Harbors Investment posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on TWO shares. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Shares of TWO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,679,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,254. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after buying an additional 3,468,385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $16,495,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,685,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6,839.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,922,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after buying an additional 1,895,225 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

