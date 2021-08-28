Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.830-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $602 million-$606 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.08 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. 83,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,268. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $712.39 million, a P/E ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oportun Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,289 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Oportun Financial worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

