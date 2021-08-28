Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Up 89.4% This Week

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $16.39 million and $1.50 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded up 89.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

