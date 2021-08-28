Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Rises By 149.5%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 149.5% from the July 29th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

KUBTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kubota presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

KUBTY stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.49. 9,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,690. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Kubota has a 12 month low of $86.31 and a 12 month high of $125.81.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.38. Kubota had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Kubota will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

