Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Rises By 149.5%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 149.5% from the July 29th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
KUBTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kubota presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.
KUBTY stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.49. 9,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,690. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Kubota has a 12 month low of $86.31 and a 12 month high of $125.81.
About Kubota
Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.
