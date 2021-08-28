Short Interest in MeaTech 3D Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Decreases By 79.0%

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the July 29th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MTTCF traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $0.78. 132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,512. MeaTech 3D has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.67.

MeaTech 3D Ltd. is a technology company. It focuses on developing and out-licensing its proprietary three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies seeking to manufacture proteins without the need for animal slaughter.

