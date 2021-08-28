Short Interest in Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Declines By 68.6%

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the July 29th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCRBF remained flat at $$37.30 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14. Nippon Carbon has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $42.80.

About Nippon Carbon

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

