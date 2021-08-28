Short Interest in Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Declines By 68.6%

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the July 29th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NCRBF remained flat at $$37.30 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14. Nippon Carbon has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $42.80.
About Nippon Carbon
