BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the July 29th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. 74,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,158. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 148,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 115,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 25,479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $987,000.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

