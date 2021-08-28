BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the July 29th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. 74,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,158. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.78.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
