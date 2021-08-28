Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Down 82.3% in August

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the July 29th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE FINS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,381. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $18.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,567,000 after buying an additional 634,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 691.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter.

