Short Interest in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Decreases By 68.9%

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the July 29th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 757,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,332 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $6,332,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 43,675 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 64.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,408. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

