Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.150-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ED traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,054. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.58. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ED. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

