OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Update

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the July 29th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OSSIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 166,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,884. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41. OneSoft Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.69.
OneSoft Solutions Company Profile
Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?
Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.