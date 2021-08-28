OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Update

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the July 29th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OSSIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 166,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,884. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41. OneSoft Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.69.

Get OneSoft Solutions alerts:

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It develops software technology and products that have licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Cloud using Microsoft Business Intelligence software and Microsoft Azure Data Sciences functionality including Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.