Analyzing Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) & Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Lyft has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cypress Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lyft and Cypress Environmental Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -65.35% -79.27% -27.26% Cypress Environmental Partners -3.34% -5,487.48% -4.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lyft and Cypress Environmental Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $2.36 billion 6.86 -$1.75 billion ($4.54) -10.66 Cypress Environmental Partners $206.00 million 0.09 -$1.41 million N/A N/A

Cypress Environmental Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lyft and Cypress Environmental Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 0 6 24 0 2.80 Cypress Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lyft presently has a consensus price target of $70.30, suggesting a potential upside of 45.28%. Given Lyft’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than Cypress Environmental Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.8% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Cypress Environmental Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Lyft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lyft beats Cypress Environmental Partners on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment provides inspection and integrity services on a variety of infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems and distribution systems. The Pipeline & Process Services segment provides midstream services including hydrostatic testing services and chemical cleaning related to newly-constructed and existing pipelines and related infrastructure. The Water & Environmental Services segment owns and operates Environmental Protection Agency Class II saltwater disposal facilities in the Williston Basin region of North Dakota. The company was founded by Peter C. Boylan III and Charles C. Stephenson Jr. in March 2012 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

