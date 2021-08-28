Protide Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Protide Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPMD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PPMD remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15. Protide Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.48.
Protide Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
