Protide Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Protide Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPMD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PPMD remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15. Protide Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.48.

Get Protide Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Protide Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Protide Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes technologies and processes in the areas of clinical cell therapy, regenerative medicine, transfusion medicine, cell engineering, and transplantation in the United States and internationally. It offers serum reducers, cell culture and processing products, stem cell cryopreservatives, and stem cell and regenerative research products.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Protide Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protide Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.