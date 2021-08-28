Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Net Medical Xpress Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05. Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.11.

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc engages in the provison of solutions for the telemedicine industry. It also offers a call center, hardware implementations, staffing and recruiting operations, diagnostic and clinical services, and research and development capabilities. The company was founded by Richard F.

